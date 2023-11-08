Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola kissed his celebrity partner Ellie Leach on live TV amid rumours of a romance.

The pair appeared on Tuesday’s (7 November) episode of The One Show after topping the competition’s leaderboard for a second week on Saturday, scoring 39 points in the joint-highest mark so far this year.

As Lauren Laverne asked Coppola for his reaction to the judges declaring he and Leach had “final vibes”, he planted a kiss on the 22-year-old’s cheek.

It comes after former contestant Amanda Abbington appeared to “confirm” the two were in a relationship with an Instagram comment calling them “the most beautiful couple”.