Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Leach fights back tears as she reveals how much her partner Vito Coppola means to her.

The former Coronation Street actress and Italian dancer, who won the 2023 series of the popular dance show, have been at the centre of romance rumours for several weeks.

They previously said they had been solely focusing on dancing when quizzed about their relationship.

The actress shared a clip of her discussing her partner on her Instagram page on Thursday (21 December).

In the clip, Ellie becomes visibly emotional and states: “He has changed my life, I don’t think that words can really describe how much he means to me.”