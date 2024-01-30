Strictly’s Ellie Leach gets matching tattoo amid Bobby Brazier romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola have shared a video of them getting matching tattoos.

The couple had previously pledged to get matching designs, should they be crowned Glitterball champions.

Now, having won the 2023 competition, Ellie and Vito stuck to their promise. The couple shared footage of them both sporting a new tattoo in an Instagram video on Tuesday (30 January).

It comes after rumours surfaced of a romance between Ellie and fellow Strictly contestant Bobby Braizer.