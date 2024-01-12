Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach has praised her dance partner Vito Coppola for his help with her "personal journey" throughout the competition.

The former Coronation Street star 22, and Coppola danced their way to the final and were crowned the champions of the 2023 dance series.

Reflecting on her experience in the dance competition, Leach revealed that Coppola pushed her to help enhance her skills in dance and within her personal life.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast, Leach said: "I would never have had this personal journey without Vito saying to me: ‘I believe in you, so just trust yourself, trust me’.”

"Yeah, constantly," Coppola added. "I was saying to her: ‘Okay, do some meditation for just ten minutes. Just do it. Do the stretching, do this exercise, go to sleep early, eat healthy, and see you tomorrow’."

Leach replied: "It was literally constant 24/7. Like: ‘Do this, do that, and make sure you look after yourself. Do this meditation and make sure you’re doing yoga’. Like this is so much to do!"

This comes after the pair recently shared some exciting news with the viewers of ITV’s This Morning.

Winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (PA Media)

Presenter Josie Gibson announced the pair would be joining the "This Morning family" for a special dance segment to help others learn to dance.

"We have got to start with some very exciting news... you are becoming This Morning family members! Can you tell us what you’ll be up to?,” Gibson added.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

An excited Leach replied: "We are! We are so, so excited! Well, I’m apparently turning into a teacher... I don’t know how [Vito feels] about that! But we are going to basically give three couples some dancing lessons.

"You know when a couple can have an event, a wedding or birthday or something where you’re always trying to get one of them up to dance..." she continued.

"My mum’s always saying that to my dad and he’s like, ‘I’m not dancing, I’m not dancing’. So we’re going to show couples some moves!"

In the interview, Leach said dancing had become a “huge” part of her life, adding that it was “something that I really, really fell in love with and if we can help people feel the same way, then it’s amazing."