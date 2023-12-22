Josie Gibson and Rylan make pact after I’m a Celebrity confession

Josie Gibson and Rylan made a pact on This Morning after the pair presented the show together for the first time since her confession on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The TV personality, 38, admitted to her jungle campmate that her co-star is her ideal man - declaring that a “straight Rylan” was her type.

“I think he’s beautiful,” Gibson told Nella Rose.

Gibson was left in fits of giggles as Rylan addressed the confession live on air.

“I appreciate a fine specimen of a man,” she told her colleague.