Rylan Clark annoyed by Jodie Gibson’s claim about Alison Hammond on This Morning

This Morning presenter Rylan Clark is “annoyed” after his co-presenter and friend Josie Gibson said she liked Alison Hammond the best out of all the ITV crew.

Gibson made her comment during Wednesday’s (22 November) episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, after she had asked campmate Fred Sirieix who he preferred out of Gino D’ Acampo and Gordon Ramsay.

In an interview in the scout hut, Gibson said: “It would be like me picking my favourite presenter from This Morning.”

There’s a pause and then Gibson smiles and says: “Alison”.

Showing the clip on Thursday’s This Morning, Rylan joked: “If she slipped off the bridge, it wouldn’t be the worst thing.”