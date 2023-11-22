Josie Gibson boasts she’s presented This Morning drunk more than once

I’m A Celebrity contestant Josie Gibson has confessed to presenting ITV daytime show This Morning while hungover.

In a conversation with Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, she said: “One time, it wasn’t actually my fault as I wasn’t supposed to be in and they asked me if I could come in.”

Pickard laughed and told her that was OK as she was only a little hungover.

Gibson replied: “A bit hungover? I was absolutely p*****.”

Later on, in the camp hut, she said: “Don’t let anyone know I was presenting This Morning hungover, but I did. I did present This Morning hungover. Twice. But I wouldn’t ever do it again. I’ve learned my lesson.”