This Morning presenter Josie Gibson didn’t waste any time making friends, when she took a Brexit swipe at Nigel Farage as they met for the first time on I’m A Celebrity.

The pair met in the desert for their first trial as the new series of the reality show got underway on Sunday (19 November).

Gibson, 38, told Farage she was feeling apprehensive about the jungle experience.

He replied telling her: “It’s an adventure. It can’t be easy, why not?”

Laughing, Gibson said: “It can’t be worse than Brexit can it?!

Smiling, Farage replied: “That didn’t take long did it?”