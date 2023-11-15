I’m a Celebrity star Josie Gibson asks ‘what have I done?’ as she heads for jungle

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson appears nervous and asks fans “what have I done” as she heads for the I’m A Celebrity Australian jungle.

Gibson posted a video message as she waited to catch her flight from Heathrow Airport to Australia on Tuesday (14 November.

In the video, she says: “The rumours are true, I am heading to the jungle. I have just arrived at Heathrow now and said an emotional goodbye to (son) Reggie.

“I keep thinking to myself ‘what have I done and what have I signed up for?’ I’m just hoping I am a survivor.

“I hope I get through this.”