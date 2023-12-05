YouTube star Nella Rose admits she “loves the drama” just moments before she becomes the second star to be evicted from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday (4 December).

Speaking to This Morning star Josie Gibson, the 26-year-old admitted she would have been disappointed if fellow campmates Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage left camp, both of whom she has clashed with.

Presenters Ant and Dec returned to camp on Monday night to reveal the second celebrity voted out of the show, following jockey Frankie Dettori’s exit 24 hours earlier.

After her name was then announced Nella held her hands to her mouth and appeared shocked by the news.