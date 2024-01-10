Ellie Leach says she has ‘fallen in love’ with Strictly experience

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach declared she has “completely fallen in love with dancing” ahead of the show's upcoming live UK tour.

The former Coronation Street star, 22, beat Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier in the grand finale and became the competition’s youngest winner in December with her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

Leach said: “I’ve grown so much as a person and it’s completely changed my outlook on life.

“I used to be scared to say yes to things whereas now I just embrace it and I’m like, ‘Yeah, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?’.”