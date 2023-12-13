Vito Coppola praises Ellie Leach’s ‘tiger eyes’ as pair head for Strictly final

Vito Coppola praised Ellie Leach for her “tiger eyes” as the pair prepared for the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The couple will compete against Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Saturday, 16 December.

It comes after Leach surprised Coppola with an emotional message after the semi-final, telling him he had “changed her life.”

Speaking about their couple’s choice last week on Wednesday’s It Takes Two, Coppola said: “Our journey, we always took risks... It’s more interesting. It’s like a rollercoaster.”