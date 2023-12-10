Ellie Leach’s surprise message to Vito Coppola after securing place in Strictly final

Ellie Leach had a surprise message for her dance partner, Vito Coppola, during Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final results show on Sunday 10 December.

After discovering they’d secured their spot in the Strictly grand finale by public vote, Claudia Winkleman asked the visibly thrilled 22-year-old actress what she’d like to say to Vito.

“Thank you so much for being the best partner, the best friend, always making me laugh, always picking me up when I feel down, always pushing me to put all that hard work in,” Ellie gushed.

“Without you, I couldn’t have done this experience at all. You have changed my life.”