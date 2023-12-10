Strictly’s Vito Coppola showers Ellie Leach with praise after Couple’s Choice dance

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola showered partner Ellie Leach with praise after performing in Saturday’s semi-final.

The couple closed out the night with their Couple’s Choice, set to a Dua Lipa medley - which appeared to be a celebration of her newfound confidence on the dance floor.

“Honestly I am so proud of this girl, I met a super shy girl and look at her now,” Vito said after their semi-final performance.

“She is super strong, independent. Before she was like ‘I cannot do that’. Everything was a no and now everything has become a yes,” he added, kissing Ellie’s forehead.