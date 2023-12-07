Strictly’s Vito declares he’s ‘in love’ with Ellie in hot mic comment

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola has addressed a declaration he made to Ellie Leach while the pair were performing last weekend.

The pair danced the Quickstep to "Belle" from Beauty And The Beast last Saturday (2 December).

Footage released by the BBC after the show revealed that Coppola told Leach "I love you" in a comment picked up on his microphone.

"Look at her, that's my girl... I'm in love," Coppola is heard saying during the dance.

"It's full on and we love it," he told Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Thursday.