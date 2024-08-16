Support truly

Eugene and Dan Levy are making history as the first-ever father-son duo to host the 2024 Emmy Awards next month.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” The Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept 15.”

TV Academy chair Cris Abrego added: “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts.

“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen,” Abrego continued, “and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

The two Schitt’s Creek stars previously made Emmys history in 2020 when they became the first father and son to win major awards in the same year.

Eugene, 77, landed the win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Dan, 41, picked his up for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, both for their roles in the Pop TV sitcom. In addition, they both won the Outstanding Comedy category as executive producers. Dan also went on to win writing and directing Emmys for his work on the series.

This year, Eugene has been nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.

open image in gallery Dan and Eugene Levy have been tapped to host the 2024 Emmys ( Getty Images for Netflix )

The Emmys hasn’t seen a duo host the ceremony since Saturday Night Live co-stars Colin Jost and Michael Che emceed the 2018 event together.

Last month, Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed the TV shows and stars in contention for this year’s trophies.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

As expected, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

The forthcoming show will arrive just months after the delayed 2023 Emmy Awards were broadcast in early January due to last year’s actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The winners will be announced during the live ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu in the US the next day.