I’m a Celeb’s Nella Rose speaks out for first time after leaving jungle

Former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Nella Rose has spoken out for the first time after exiting the Australian jungle earlier this week.

The YouTuber was the second contestant to exit the jungle in Monday night’s episode (4 December), following in the footsteps of retired jockey Frankie Dettori.

Rose appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (6 December) for her first post-show interview after embracing some home comforts, such as “beef wagyu” and “Fanta on ice”.

The reality TV star reflected on her time in the jungle, particularly her disagreements with First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix and controversial politician Nigel Farage.

“All events are intensified,” she told This Morning host Rylan Clark. “I mean, in the jungle, the little bit of drama that happens is a little bit of entertainment.”

Rose also opened up about her relationship with former Ukip leader Farage, stating that they had some “really interesting conversations” when they started talking politics.

“In life, it’s good to hear different people’s opinions. Nigel and I are from two different classes; two different walks of life. He has his opinions, I have mine. We can share our opinions and agree to disagree, at the end of the day.”

Asked if she would have done anything differently during her stint in the jungle, Rose replied: “I don’t think so... no, I don’t think there is anything that I would change – because honestly, with me, what you see is what you get.

Nella Rose on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

“And I’ll always stay true to myself. I’m just Nella at the end of the day. I’m like Marmite – you will either love me or hate me!”

When asked about the heated argument that took place between Rose and Sirieix during their first week in the jungle, Rose said while she hadn’t had a chance to watch the scene back yet, she and Sirieix had already made up.

“I’ve known everything that’s gone on. Honestly. it’s a big, fat misunderstanding. We’ve gone over it. I don’t know why everyone is still talking about it,” she said.

In one episode, Rose grew upset when Sirieix made a comment about the fact he was “old enough” to be her father. The social media star found his comment “disrespectful” considering she had opened up about the loss of her father just days before.

While Sirieix was preparing food for the campmates’ dinner, he batted off compliments that he wasn’t “old” at age 51 by comparing his age to Nella’s. “Yeah, but I’m not 26 anymore, am I? I could be your dad,” he said.

“No, my dad was way older than you,” Rose replied, to which Sirieix stated: “Yeah, but I could still be your dad.”

Rose, who has over a million online followers on her YouTube channel and social media accounts, lost her father in 2020. Her mother died in 2016, when Rose was 19.

In a confessional segment to camera the following day, Rose explained that she felt bothered by Sirieix’s comment, and believed it to be an example of him disrespecting her.

Nella Rose and First Dates star Fred Sirieix (Shuttersrock)

She explained: “I didn’t say anything last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So, I slept on it, and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, ‘This is not the kind of person I want to be around.’”

Rose then explained that the comment had hurt her feelings and said that she no longer wanted to eat food he’d prepared or build a relationship with him.

“To me, I don’t care how you said it – to me, that’s disrespectful, and I don’t want to talk to you,” she told the food connoisseur. “I don’t want to talk to you, I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once. “Don’t bring up my dead parent – are you stupid? ‘You know I could be your dad right?’ You’re a weirdo.”

Her reaction divided viewers and, addressing this debate, Ant and Dec asked Rose about her feelings on the matter after some time had passed. The eliminated contestant doubled down on her belief that the “personal” comment should not have been uttered, but acknowledged it might have been a “misunderstanding”.

Elsewhere, in another episode, Rose butted heads with Farage over the issue of cultural appropriation. When the former Ukip leader deplored the idea that a white person could be “cancelled” if they “did a Black accent”, Rose calmly replied: “It depends on the context. You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.”

Farage and Rose in conversation (ITV/Shutterstock)

Rose, who at the time said she was “saddened and disappointed” by Farage’s comment, delivered her verdict on the politician in her post-exit interview, telling hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks what he really believes in.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.