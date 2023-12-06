Tony Bellew gets covered in slime and fish guts as he takes on the Critter Mixer Bushtucker trial in Wednesday night’s (6 December) I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here trial.

In a first look, the former boxer joins campmates Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes as he has to successfully answer questions from hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

While the 41-year-old struggles to come up with the right answer, the Hollyoaks actor and JLSsinger are trapped inside a mixer full of critters to try and find the stars.