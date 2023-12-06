Third contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The third contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023, days after Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose became the first stars to leave the jungle.

This year’s campmates started being voted off the 2023 series on Sunday (3 December), with just one week to go until the final.

On the latest episode, it was revealed that First Dates star Fred Sirieix would be going home, after finding himself in the bottom two with ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold.

“I’ve loved living in the moment and not thinking about what’s happening next,” he said of his time in the jungle. Addressing a VT that showed him repeatedly complaining about Josie Gibson’s cooking, Sirieix said: “She doesn’t know what she does in the kitchen. There’s a lot at stake with the food.”

When asked if he’s changed his views on controversial politician Nigel Farage, with whom he butted heads at several points in the series, Sirieix told hosts Ant and Dec that, while they could “work together” in camp, “there is a side of Nigel Farage that I can’t connect with and will never connect with.”

Sirieix previously hit out at Farage over a comment he made about “European greed” and, in an earlier episode, confronted the GB News host over what he described as a “shameful” 2016 Brexit poster that “demonised migrants”.

The maître d’ joined both Dettori and Rose in saying he would like Sam Thompson to win the series.

Fred Sirieix has been eliminated from ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (10 December), although there might be an unexpected reprieve from the evictions.

This is due to the fact that, last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later. Typically, there are three celebrities left standing for the finale, but as things stand, there will be just two.

After leaving the show, YouTube star Rose addressed her divisive clash with Sirieix, which saw her grow offended by a seemingly innocuous comment that saw the First Dates star say he was “old enough to be [her] father”.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.