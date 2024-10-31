Lebron James shares presidential endorsement with 2024 election just days away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

LeBron James has endorsed Kamala Harris in next week’s presidential election, saying the “choice is clear.”

The LA Lakers star and Space Jam: A New Legacy actor, 39, campaigned for Joe Biden in 2020.

In a message posted to his X/Twitter account, James wrote: “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

The post also included a video featuring clips of racist remarks made by Donald Trump and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, ending with the caption: “Hate takes us back.”

In 2020, Republican candidate Donald Trump mocked James after he campaigned for Biden. Trump said he “felt badly for LeBron” — who had just won his fourth NBA Championship — because Finals ratings were down so much.

He added: “I didn’t watch one shot. I get bored.”

The crowd then erupted into chants of “LeBron James sucks”, to which Trump responded: “What a crowd!”

LeBron James of the LA Lakers sits on the bench during the second half of their NBA game against the Phoenix Suns on October 28, 2024 ( Christian Petersen/Getty Images )

James said at the time that he had no interest in a social media war with the then-president. “I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy,” he told the New York Times.

The NBA star is the latest in a string of celebrities who’ve endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee. Most recently, Madonna and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston both revealed her picks for president, with the latter calling a vote for Harris a “vote for sanity and human decency.”

Terminator star and former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger shocked some fans when he revealed he’ll be casting his ballot for the Democratic vice president.

Meanwhile, actor Leonardo DiCaprio explained he’ll be voting for Harris because Republican nominee Donald Trump “continues to deny the facts” and “deny the science” around climate change.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Backing Harris’s record on the climate, DiCaprio added: “We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.

“She helped lead the most significant climate action in US history, including passing the Inflation Reduction Act. Under her leadership, we set ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and building a green economy that not only creates jobs, but also helps save our planet.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart have also revealed they’ll be voting for Harris on election day, November 5.

They joined Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, who publicly endorsed Harris at a recent Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, and the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen.

Trump, meanwhile, can count on the support of Mel Gibson, Zachary Levi and Dennis Quaid.