Love Island’s summer series is here and the drama, flirting, tears and tantalising triangles are already in full swing.

The ITV2 show is back with a new group of singletons looking for love and the chance to win £50,000 by winning over you, the voting public.

With shock celebrity bombshell Joey Essex, a brand-new lineup of disarming personalities, and a newly revamped villa complete with a “No Invite Needed” Hideaway, viewers are already full of opinions about who they’re “gravitating towards” and who’s giving them the “ick”.

And while there may be one important political election going on, the public will be needed to use their discernment for another, as fans are invited to vote during the course of the show. The public’s favourite couple will ultimately win the contest.

Typically, the series lasts eight weeks. But ITV are yet to confirm the duration of this year’s programme.

How do I vote?

There are two ways to vote. The first is through downloading the Love Island app.

The app is available for free on iOS and Android devices. Viewers can register their choice by clicking on the “Vote” tab in the app which will pop up more prominently when voting is open.

Clicking the “Vote Now” button will then take you straight to the online vote. There you can make your selection.

Depending on the episode, the public will either be asked to vote for their favourite or least favourite couple, their favourite or least favourite Islanders, or they will be asked to make a judgment on a pair’s compatibility.

Love Island 2024 contestants ( ITV )

Voting is rarely announced in advance and is usually open for a narrow time slot of between 15 to 30 minutes at the end of the episode. Or you can keep your notifications on in the app to be notified when you can vote.

The second way to vote is by typing itv.com/vote in a web browser. For the best experience, ITV advises doing this on your mobile phone but you can also do this using a tablet or computer.

Love Island airs every night except Saturday (reserved for Love Island Best Bits) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.