Love Island: All Stars contestant quits despite flying to South Africa for ITV show

Love Island: All Stars contestant Leanne Amaning has quit the show before even entering the villa in South Africa, stating that it made “less sense” for her to appear.

Amaning – who was a contestant on series six of the ITV reality show – has become the latest person to drop out of the All Stars spin-off. Last week, Ron Hall and Scott Thomas both quit within 24 hours of each other. Series seven star, Lucinda Strafford, also quit the series before entering the villa.

Addressing her departure in a candid TikTok video, Amaning told her followers: “I was in cast holding for this season of All Stars for over two weeks. I flew out on the 5th of Jan and got back last week.”

She added: “The more the show went on, the less sense it made for me to go in there. And the less I wanted to. Long story short, I’m back [in the UK].”

Amaning joked that her dramatic exit was “ironic” because she took “so much persuading” to return to the series in the first place.

“I’ve grown, I’ve matured, I’m so different now. I’m a little less unhinged. I’m single AF,” she said.

The influencer remained coy about her specific reasons for leaving the show, but did tell one fan in the comments of her video: “aww thank u girlll, i just couldn't enter that villa to suffer.”

The show, hosted by Maya Jama, sees fan favourites, villains, and even ex-couples from previous seasons come together for a second shot at love.

The inaugural All Stars season last year was a success, with Molly Smith and Tom Clare being crowned the winners after the dramatic entrance of Molly’s ex Callum Jones.

The new series, which began airing on 13 January 2025, feature Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Curtis Pritchard, Luca Bish, Olivia Hawkins, India Reynolds, Marcel Sommerville, and Catherine Agbaje.

Ekin-Su, 30, and Curtis, 28, have been coupled up since the start of the show and endured a relatively smooth ride until the entrance of bombshell Danielle Sellers.

Love Island: All Stars 2025 cast ( ITV )

Danielle selected Curtis for an overnight stay upon her entrance, with the failed Hollyoaks star making repeated remarks about how “easy” it has been to get to know her.

A flirty encounter in the bedroom, in which Curtis played with Danielle’s hand, led fan favourite Elma Pazar to suggest that the dancer was not completely “closed off” to new people despite his romance with Ekin-Su.

On the 30 January episode, matters came to a head when Ekin-Su confronted Curtis about his feelings for Danielle.

Curtis evaded the question, mirroring his behaviour during his original season with Loose Women guest panellist Amy Hart.

“I want you to be a hundred per cent real,” Curtis began as he explained why he was now unhappy with the connection. “F*** you if you don't think I'm authentic,” his partner hit back.

As the pair argued back and forth, Ekin-Su said she wished her parents were there so she could get advice from them.

Curtis then interjected, stating: “I cut my mum out of my life at one point, because she was being a mum. I needed to grow up and learn things for myself. Now I’m back in contact with her. I’ve actually spoken to her.”

Ekin-Su, appearing to appreciate how Curtis was opening up to her, walked over to him and kissed him midway through his story, causing everyone in the villa to cheer. Viewers, however, found the moment rather odd.