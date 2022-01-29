The most bizarre competition series in the world, The Masked Singer, is back on ITV every Saturday night.

The show returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Here’s a line-up of the mystery contestants and what we know about them so far. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the celebrities who have been revealed already.

Mushroom

(ITV)

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her opening night VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls, while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

In the episode on 8 January, Mushroom sang “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from the film Grease.

She gave away hardly any clues. She said the judges need to “get up earlier and dig deeper if they want to catch me out”. She added: “I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Ora thought Mushroom sounded less Irish than before, so her guess was Saturdays star Rochelle Humes. McCall thought of singer Jane McDonald, while Gilligan got “Yorkshire vibes” from the accent and went for actor Kym Marsh and Ross guessed Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley.

Quite a few viewers on Twitter reckon Mushroom could be Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker or actor Sheridan Smith.

According to the bookies, Mushroom is most likely to be Bea with odds of 10/11.

Doughnuts

(ITV)

Doughnuts sang “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor for his performance.

In his video introduction, Doughnuts was heard speaking in a Liverpudlian accent and calling himself “extra speedy”.

We also saw some football sweets among a pick’n’mix, as Doughnuts commented: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury.”

Fans seem convinced that the celebrity must be involved in sports, suggesting football stars including Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Gary Lineker.

On 8 January, Doughnuts sang Spice Girls tune “Spice Up Your Life”. It’s been hinted they have the Capricorn star sign and ornithology (the study of birds) was also mentioned alongside a pair of binoculars.

Gilligan thought the previous clue of “stoke that fire” could be another hint that Doughnuts is footballer Owen. Ross guessed footballer Chris Kamara. Ora noticed the VT hinted at raving so said it could be DJ Chris Moyles. McCall went for former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.

Owen and Peter Crouch were popular guesses on Twitter. “Doughnuts is defo Michael Owen for the voice alone,” posted one fan.

According to the bookies, Doughnuts is most likely to be Owen with odds of 4/9.

Traffic Cone

(ITV)

In his first show, Traffic Cone performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.

He said in week one that the triangle shape was linked to something close to his heart and that he liked to party. He also made references to both sport and driving.

The judges guessed that Peter Andre, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs or Alistair Brownlee could be behind the mask.

Sharing their guesses online, Twitter users said that they believed Murs, Peter Kay or Rob Brydon might be Traffic Cone.

On Saturday (15 January), he sang “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story 2.

In his VT, Traffic Cone said that he was prone to “breaking the rules from time to time”. He said that he had once “squared off” against someone who was the fourth best in the world and had been “smashed at Wimbledon”.

Ora guessed Jack Whitehall as a reference to him having fans in the stands. McCall went for Jimmy Carr, while Gilligan said Lee Evans. Ross went for Bradley Walsh.

According to the bookies, Traffic Cone is most likely to be Kamara with odds of 7/4.

Panda

(ITV)

In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The biggest clues that were given about Panda were that their VT was filmed in the woods, they love “adventure”, they are a “solitary creature” and an introverted extrovert, and they have an American accent. Panda also revealed they have “been animated” before.

One fan theory that circulated online was that Alesha Dixon is hiding beneath the costume, as the talent show judge voiced a part in Disney’s animation Doc McStuffins.

On Saturday (15 January), Panda performed “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

Her VT featured many references to stars and spirituality, with Panda saying that she loved “exploring the world” but would always find her way home.

McCall guessed Kate Hudson, while Ora went for Renée Zellweger. Gilligan meanwhile went for Amanda Holden.

On 22 January, Panda sang One Direction’s “Story Of My Life”. In the latest clue VT, Panda referenced One Direction as well as hinting at a solo career.

These clues led to many guessing that Panda is Girls Aloud star Cheryl. One person tweeted: “Surely Panda is Cheryl Cole? Son called Bear, sang One Direction and the father of her child is in One Direction, she was a judge on X Factor!”

According to Betfair, Panda is most likely to be Imbruglia with odds of 6/4.

Rockhopper

(ITV)

In week one, Rockhopper performed “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood.

We learned that Rockhopper is a big entertainer, they are related to the circus, they might have an American accent, and they have the ability to jump. They also “made headlines by being the first” and there were mentions of the “greatest show”.

One fan theory that circulated online was that Zendaya is hiding beneath the costume, as the actor starred in The Greatest Showman.

Ora was convinced Rockhopper was Zendaya, too, and it was thought that the clue hinting towards the star’s ability to jump could tie into Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

On Saturday (15 January), Rockhopper’s VT continued in the circus theme, while they said that they had “never been one to ruffle feathers”. However, they added that they were “no stranger to giving my opinion” and liked to help people, leading the judges to theorise that they could be a podcast host.

After an impressive rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Love is a Losing Game”, the judges were convinced that Rockhopper was a singer, while their accent seemed to hint at them being Scandinavian. McCall thought it was Zara Larsson, while Gilligan went for Robyn.

Ross guessed Fearne Cotton while Ora thought that Jamelia was behind the mask.

Following Rockhopper’s performance of Miley Cyrus’s “Edge of Midnight” on 22 January, viewers were convinced that the name behind the mask is Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams.

The clues included a series of photos of William Shatner, William Shakespeare and Prince William, all pointing viewers to the name William.

One viewer said: “Ahh the ‘Williams’ rings true to the people on Twitter saying it’s Michelle from Destiny’s Child.”

Another wrote: “If you haven’t clicked that Rockhopper is Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child from the clues tonight, I don’t know how to help you.”

According to the Betfair, Rockhopper is most likely to be Robyn with odds of 11/10.

Firework

(ITV/Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock)

Firework performed during the first show, lighting up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their opening VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on a shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

In the third episode, Firework danced to “Fame” by Irene Cara. The biggest clues were that they have jumped from sport to sport, from swimming to running to gymnastics.

They said they won a gold medal once and have taken part in “games”.

Ross guessed singer Anne-Marie, Ora guessed Dannii Minogue, McCall guessed TV personality Kate Lawler and Gilligan guessed Keegan again.

A few Twitter users guessed it could be hockey player Sam Quek, others thought it might be gymnast Beth Tweddle.

Episode five in week three saw Firework perform to “Kids” by Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

The character also offered new clues in their VT. At one point, they were seen walking past a square block stamped with the letters “ALBTRE”, which many viewers have taken to be a reference to Albert Square (the fictional location in EastEnders).

Some fans suggested that the person behind Firework could be EastEnders star Lacey Turner who plays Stacey on the BBC soap.

In the most recent VT, Firework was also seen hanging socks on a washing line, all of which featured fox patterns. In February last year, Turner gave birth to her second child named Trilby Fox Kay.

Firework also said they have been “known to rhyme”, which some of the judges interpreted as a reference to a rapping career. Other viewers, however, thought it could be alluding to the fact that Lacey’s name rhymes with her EastEnders character, Stacey.

According to the bookies, Firework is most likely to be Keegan with odds of 6/5.

Robobunny

(ITV)

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston on the first weekend.

In their first VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers thought the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, due to Robobunny’s voice, others thought it could be Westlife’s Mark Feehily as he appeared in an episode of Doc Martin called “ctrl , alt , delete”.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people, for example Ant and Dec.

The judges guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

On 8 January, Robobunny sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Clues included a police badge, cowboy boots, a ranch and line dancing.

Ora thought it could be Danny O’Donohue from The Script, Gilligan guessed Richard Blackwood because of the letters “R” and “B” and McCall reckoned it could perhaps be actor Kevin Bacon.

Viewers were still keen on Feehily. “Robobunny is Mark Feehily from Westlife and I’ll not hear another word about it,” tweeted one fan.

During episode five (in week three), Robobunny wowed the judges with their rendition of “Dynamite” by BTS.

Their latest VT includes clues that they are from a big family, have a sporting background and enjoy gardening.

Their dad – “Papa Bunny” – is said to have “inspired their talent” meaning that fans are on the lookout for stars with famous fathers. A pair of boxing gloves reading MA were also spotted in the VT.

According to the bookies, Robobunny is most likely to be Feehily with odds of 6/4.

Chandelier - Heather Small

Heather Small as Chandelier (ITV)

The Nineties singer – famed for hits like “Moving On Up” and “Proud” – was unmasked on the very first Saturday. Her song was “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford

Gloria Hunniford as Snow Leopard (ITV)

The Rip Off Britain and Loose Women presenter sang Shirley Bassey classic Big Spender on the hit ITV show. Her true identity was discovered on the first weekend.

Lionfish - Will Young

Will Young as Lionfish (ITV)

The “Leave Right Now” singer was the third mystery celebrity to be revealed after losing in the sing-off against Firework. Judges Ora and Ross had both guessed his identity correctly.

Bagpipes - Pat Cash

Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes (ITV)

Australian Tennis player Pat Cash was eliminated on Saturday (15 January) after the judges voted to save Poodle in the bottom two. McCall had correctly guessed that Bagpipes was Cash, while Ross had said he would eat the costume if it wasn’t US sports star John McEnroe.

Poodle - Tom Chaplin

Tom Chaplin as Poodle (ITV)

Tom Chaplin, the lead singer of the band Keane, was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer as he was unmasked as Poodle. In his last episode on 22 January, he performed a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten”.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.