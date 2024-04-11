Where to watch American Crime Story: The People vs OJ

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

OJ Simpson was a national figure with aspirations of becoming a film star following his successful career in the NFL. However, in 1994, his sports and acting fame were overshadowed by his year-long trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

While the former NFL star and actor – who died on Wednesday (10 April) aged 76 after a battle with cancer – may have starred in films such as 1974’s The Klansman, his most notable screen appearance came in the form of his 1995 “trial of the century”.

Simpson’s trial, at which he was sensationally acquitted, later became the subject of several documentaries, movies and FX’s popular true crime anthology series American Crime Story.

Where to stream ‘American Crime Story: The People vs OJ’

Originally released in 2016, the debut, Emmy-winning season of American Crime Story, is still available to stream on Hulu in the US. UK viewers can watch it on Disney+.

The 10-episode series – from American Horror Story co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk – focuses on Simpson’s murder trial, which has been deemed “the most publicised criminal trial in American history”.

Cuba Gooding Jr as OJ Simpson in ‘American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson’ ( FX )

It stars Cuba Gooding Jr as Simpson, Sarah Paulson as head prosecutor Marcia Clark, Courtney B Vance as lead defense attorney Johnnie Cochran John Travolta as defense lawyer Robert Shapiro and David Schwimmer as attorney Robert Kardashian and Selma Blair as his wife Kris Jenner.

The People vs OJ is the most acclaimed season of the three-season American Crime Story anthology series.

In a review for The Independent, Sally Newall labelled it: “A glossy but gripping retelling of the trial of the century.”

“This starry American drama is a glossy acquisition for BBC and it’s the A-list cast that rescues this from being over-the-top,” she wrote, singling out Gooding Jr’s performance as “commendably complex”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“This series somehow must try to do all the players justice. Whether or not it achieves that and even though we know how it plays out, going on the first episode, this will be compulsive viewing,” she added.

The season went on to win nine of its 22 Emmy nominations at the 2016 ceremony, including Outstanding Limited Series, a lead acting win for Paulson, Vance and a supporting acting win for Sterling K Brown for his role of co-prosecutor Christopher Darden.

‘American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson’ ( FX )

Last year, Simpson shared his legal “advice” for Donald Trump after the former president’s historic second indictment.

“I’m [going to] share some advice that I got from the greatest legal minds of our generation,” he said in a vide

He went on to name a number of his lawyers from over the years before adding: “The one thing they all told me, and stressed to me: ‘Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’

“I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not they should be fired and he should sue them.”

After being acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 California civil case that ordered him to pay $33.5m (£26.6m) to the victims’ families.

Years later, he was convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas after leading a group of men into the room of a sports memorabilia collector and robbing him at gunpoint. He served nine years in prison before being released in 2017.