Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be returning to That 90s Show for season two

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will not be returning to That ’90s Show for season two.

The pair starred in the original sitcom That ’70s Show between 1998 and 2006, playing teenagers Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

Kunis, 40, and Kutcher, 46, who met on the show and later married, both appeared in the first season of the 1990s-set Netflix revival series.

That ’90s Show debuted on the streaming service in January 2023, and was renewed for a second season shortly after. The second season is expected to be released on Netflix this Summer, though an official release date is yet to be announced.

Asked at a red carpet event whether fans could expect Kunis and Kutcher to “pop up again” in the next season, Kunis told ET: “No.”

She went on to explain: “I mean, we did our thing. I think they introduced the son, right? Like it was our son in the show.”

Kunis was referring to Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), the child of Jackie and Michael who is one of the main characters of the sequel series.

The event had been Kunis’s first red carpet appearance since the controversy surrounding her and Kutcher’s defence of their co-star Danny Masterson.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso in ‘That 90s Show' ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Masterson, who starred alongside the duo in That ’70s Show, was convicted last year of raping two women during the period that he worked on the series.

It was revealed through leaked documents that Kunis and Kutcher had submitted character statements in defence of their former co-star. The actors were among a number of Masterson’s close friends and family members who submitted messages on his behalf, asking the judge for leniency in sentencing.

Kutcher described Masterson as a “role model”, while Kunis wrote that he was an “exceptional character”.

After their written messages were leaked, Kunis and Kutcher shared a video on social media apologising for their support.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Kunis said, emphasising that they had been asked to write the letters by Masterson’s family.

“[The messages] were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way,” Kutcher said.

“We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place,” he added.

After the controversy, the duo also resigned from their leadership roles at the anti-child sexual abuse organisation Thorn.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)