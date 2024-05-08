For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has reacted to Tom Brady’s recent Netflix live comedy roast, saying that the special left him “in tears”.

The ex-New England Patriots quarterback, 46, recently participated in the streamer’s annual Netflix Is a Joke Fest, where he was roasted by several of his former teammates, as well as comedians Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross.

“That was unbelievable,” Kelce, 34, said of the live comedy special on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast that he hosts with his older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagle centre Jason Kelce.

“I had been in tears the whole day just watching the clips and everything,” the Kansas City Chief tight end added, admitting that he hadn’t seen the full episode.

Responding to a fan question about whether he’d be up to taking the hot seat at a live comedy roast, Kelce said: “I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get, like, their feelings hurt.

“It looked like everybody was having fun with it. At the same time, man, that s*** had me rolling because of how at everybody’s neck people were going.”

He then praised Brady for his ability to “cut it lose”. “Tom was a good f***ing sport about it, knowing that he was taking some f***ing aggressive strays, man,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce and Tom Brady ( Getty Images )

During the roast, Brady took the stage to deliver some gags of his own.

Mocking the Kansas City Chiefs for their new Taylor Swift fans, Brady quipped: “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls.”

“In honour of Tay Tay… Let’s take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off!” he added, referencing Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The recent Super Bowl winners saw a surge in followers after Swift began dating Kelce. Her attendance at 13 of their season games, four of which included four playoff wins, increased the team’s ticket sales by 175 per cent, according to CBS.

Elsewhere during the comedy special, comedian Jeff Ross took a swipe at former New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which appeared to hit a nerve with Brady.

Ross remembered the famous story of ex-quarterback Brady walking into Kraft’s office and telling him, “I’m the best decision your organisation has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

Ross was referring to the controversy surrounding Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour. The Patriots owner was eventually cleared of the charges against him the following year after a Florida court barred video evidence from being released.

Ross then blew a kiss to Kraft, who was seated in the audience, and said, “I love Robert Kraft”, but was cut off when Brady approached the roast podium.

The NFL star whispered to Ross, which was also picked up by his microphone, “Don’t say that s*** again.”

The following day, Ross reacted to the suggestion that Brady was genuinely upset, saying: “Come on, come on, no way, no way. He was having fun. You know, it’s like that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him, he was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout and a salute. It was beautiful.”

The Roast of Tom Brady is streaming on Netflix.