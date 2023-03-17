Whoopi Goldberg gives Hugh Grant moisturiser on The View after Oscars ‘scrotum’ joke

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whoopi Goldberg gifted her guest, Hugh Grant, with a bottle of moisturiser on The View after the actor made a self-deprecating joke about his skin at the Oscars.

Grant presented the Academy Award for Production Design during Sunday’s (12 March) ceremony alongside fellow veteran actor Andie MacDowell.

On stage, Grant joked that the two Four Weddings and a Funeral costars served as a “vital” reminder to moisturise.

“Still stunning,” Grant said, gesturing to MacDowell before pointing to his own face and stating: “Basically a scrotum.”

“I was nervous – I wrote that joke and I was extremely nervous about it,” Grant revealed on The View this week.

“Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, ‘You don’t look like a scrotum,’ and she liked the joke,” the Love Actually star added. “So that relaxed me.”

Goldberg, who described the bit as “funny as hell”, then proceeded to hand Grant a bottle of moisturiser, adding: “You can never have too much moisturizer”.

Earlier at the Oscars, Grant had divided viewers over his “painful” interview with model Ashley Graham on the red carpet.

Graham addressed the interview a day later, telling TMZ: “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”

The 2023 ceremony saw big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the Los Angeles event with an opening monologue that saw him poke fun at Avatar director James Cameron, last year’s Will Smith slap and Tom Cruise – who did not attend despite Top Gun: Maverick’s nominations.