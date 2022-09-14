Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
‘I said “I’m Zendaya’s mom” and kept walking!!’ actor’s mother said
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).
At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.
On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.
However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.
“Made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!!” she wrote, according to Insider.
“The man who tried to stop me said ‘where are your credentials?’ I said ‘I’m Zendaya’s mom’ and kept walking!! hahaha! I never name drop like that but I have to do it!”
After the event, the actor revealed that the first person she texted after her win was her boyfriend Tom Holland, who couldn’t be there to support her at the ceremony because he was in New York City filming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.
“I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there. She’s here tonight, which is very special,” Zendaya said.
“And I text[ed] my boyfriend,” she added with a smile, delighting fans on social media.
Earlier, Emmys host Kenan Thompson cracked a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya, telling the audience that the 26-year-old actress was “too old” to date the Oscar winner.
“26 is a weird age in Hollywood. You’re old enough to play a high schooler but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” the comedian said, as Zendaya buried her head in her hands to hide her reaction.
Read here for the six biggest moments from the 2022 Emmys, and see the full list of surprises and snubs here.
