‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question
‘She is truly one of a kind,’ one user commented
Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.
After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews.
Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”
With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”
The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly with an audible, “Oh”.
Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has gone viral, with adoring fans praising Coolidge for her “iconic” remark.
“She embodies humour. She doesn’t even have to try,” one tweeted.
“The delivery of that line. She is a genius,” a second tweeted, with a third agreeing: “She’s a national treasure.”
“A f***ing legend. I love her,” another added.
The award ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.
And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.
Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here, you can read the full winners list here, and see all the evening’s snubs and surprises here.
