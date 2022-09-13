Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Rizzo has said her “heart broke all over again” while watching the Emmys 2022 pay tribute to her late husband, comedian Bob Saget.

The Full House star died in January of this year from accidental head trauma. He was 65.

During Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, the evening honoured Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier, among others, in its In Memoriam section – which honours notable TV figures who have died since the previous year’s ceremony.

Reacting to the touching moment, Rizzo shared the Emmys clip on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for this. My heart broke all over again.

“But I know he’d be proud for this recognition. This is still so damn weird and surreal.”

The late comedian’s wife has previously been open on Instagram about her grieving process.

Six months after Saget’s death, Rizzo shared that she’s learning “how to brave the world” without “my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband”.

Kelly Rizzo Instagram post (eattravelrock/Instagram screenshot)

Meanwhile, fans were upset when the In Memoriam segment left out Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald.

Although the Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, was mostly a film actor, she still appeared in a number of TV series, including the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series.

As for the confusion regarding Saturday Night Live alum Macdonald, he passed away in 2021 and was honoured during last year’s ceremony. This year he received three posthumous nominations for his Netflix special Nothing Special, which was partly why fans were shocked not to see him in the in memorial segment – unaware that he was celebrated last year.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here, you can read the full winners list here, and see all the evening’s snubs and surprises here.