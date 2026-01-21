Man who admitted killing former Japan PM Shinzo Abe is jailed for life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who admitted to killing former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has been sentenced to life in prison.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, admitted to shooting Abe during an election campaign appearance in Nara in July 2022.

Yamagami pleaded guilty when the trial opened at Nara District Court in October, leaving little doubt about the verdict and focusing attention instead on the severity of his punishment.

Public opinion in Japan was divided between those who saw it as a calculated assassination, and others who viewed Yamagami as a deeply troubled individual.

Prosecutors described the attack as an “extremely grave incident that is unprecedented in post-war history”.

The former leader was delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara when he was struck by shots fired from a homemade gun. Abe, who was 67, collapsed at the scene and later died. The killing stunned Japan, a country known for some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws.

This photo taken on 27 September 2022 shows people offering their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, ahead of his state funeral later in the day ( AFP via Getty Images )

Although he was no longer prime minister at the time, Abe remained one of the most influential figures in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for most of the post-war era.

He served a total of 3,188 days in office across two terms and stepped down in September 2020 for health reasons. His death removed a dominant powerbroker from Japanese politics and contributed to instability within the party leadership.

During testimony, Yamagami said his actions were driven by anger towards the Unification Church, a South Korea–founded religious organisation that critics in Japan describe as a cult.

He told the court he decided to target Abe after seeing a video message the former prime minister sent to a group linked to the church. He said he wanted to damage the organisation and draw attention to its political connections.

The assassination prompted scrutiny of long-standing ties between the LDP and the church. An internal party investigation later found that more than 100 lawmakers had some form of contact with the group, fuelling public distrust and electoral backlash.

Yamagami was arrested at the scene and has remained in custody since the attack.