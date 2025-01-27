London City airport seeks leisure market growth with Airbus A320neo bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London City airport has applied for permission to allow Airbus A320neo aircraft to use its runway.

The airport said the proposal made to regulator the Civil Aviation Authority would allow it to reach its permitted limit for passenger numbers with fewer flights.

It would also increase the number of routes served, London City added.

The Government approved London City’s plan to increase its annual passenger cap from 6.5 million to nine million by 2031.

It would broaden the range of leisure destinations for our passengers, enable growth without increasing the number of flight movements, deliver much-needed economic growth and accelerate re-fleeting to cleaner, quieter, new-generation aircraft Alison FitzGerald, London City

This was on the basis of no rise in the limit on the number of flights, and no new infrastructure.

The A320neo is commonly used by airlines largely focused on the leisure market, such as easyJet and Wizz Air.

London City’s application seeks permission to reduce the angle of approaching flights, which would be necessary for it to safely accommodate the A320neo.

Current rules mean only aircraft certified for steep approaches are permitted to land.

Campaigners believe reducing the gradient of flights would lead to a severe increase in noise for people living near the airport.

London City chief executive Alison FitzGerald said: “The potential introduction of the A320neo aircraft at London City airport is incredibly exciting.

“It would broaden the range of leisure destinations for our passengers, enable growth without increasing the number of flight movements, deliver much-needed economic growth and accelerate re-fleeting to cleaner, quieter, new-generation aircraft.”

This comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to use a speech on Wednesday to endorse proposals for a third runway at Heathrow, as well as expansion at Gatwick and Luton airports.