California blizzard shuts down roads and ski resorts as heavy snow and winds continue: Live updates
100mph Winds And 12ft Of Snow Expected In California Storm
An intense blizzard continues to batter northern California and Nevada with heavy snow and 100mph winds that has buried several areas up to 10ft of snow amid dangerous whiteout conditions.
Residents were urged to take shelter and stay off roads as California authorities shut down 100 miles of Interstate 80 after widespread blowing snow was creating “extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.
They had no estimate when the freeway would reopen from the California-Nevada border just west of Reno to near Emigrant Gap, California.
More than 49,000 customers in Nevada and California were without electricity on Saturday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
“High to extreme avalanche danger” is expected in the backcountry through Sunday evening throughout the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area, the weather service said.
National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill said snow totals by late Sunday would range from 5 to 12 feet, with the highest accumulations at elevations above 5,000 feet. Lower elevations were inundated with heavy rain.
Snow totals for Sunday range from 5 to 12 feet
He called the storm an “extreme blizzard for the Sierra Nevada, in particular, as well as other portions of Nevada and even extending into Utah and portions of western Colorado.” But he said he didn’t expect records to be broken.
California blizzard is ‘as bad as it gets’
More than 10 feet of snow was expected at higher elevations, National Weather Service meteorologist William Churchill said Saturday, creating a “life-threatening concern” for residents in the region around Lake Tahoe and blocking travel on the key east-west freeway.
He said that while the storm may not set records, it was an “extreme blizzard for the Sierra Nevada in particular as well as other portions of Nevada, and even extending into Utah and portions of western Colorado.”
“It’s certainly just about as bad as it gets in terms of the snow totals and the winds," he said. “It doesn’t get much worse than that.”
The NWS warned that widespread blowing snow was creating “extremely dangerous to impossible" travel conditions, with wind gusts in the high mountains at more than 100 mph.
PHOTOS: Storm covers northern California in massive snowfall
Blizzard shuts interstate in California
A powerful blizzard raged overnight into Saturday in the Sierra Nevada as the biggest storm of the season shut down a long stretch of Interstate-80 in California and gusty winds and heavy rain hit lower elevations, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.
VIDEO: Zero visibility on California highway
California snowfall traps people inside
The Sugar Bowl Ski resort near Norden, California posted a video that shows just how much snow they got overnight - so much that they couldn’t even get out the door.
They tweeted that they got 20-24" of snow overnight.
And more snow is expected this weekend in the area.
Snow totals for past 48 hours
Snow totals for the past 48 hours in the mountains east of Sacramento are already high – and the storm isn’t over yet.
Forcasters expect more moderate to heavy snow through Sunday.
Blizzard forces Lake Tahoe ski resorts to close
Dangerous blizzard conditions in northern California have forced many ski resorts to close.
The resorts are citing too much snow, high winds and generally unsafe conditions. Some are hoping to open Sunday as conditions are forecast to improve.
Officials are warning people not to travel to the area and I-80 was closed Friday overnight into Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, these ski resorts are closed: Bear Valley, Boreal Mountain and Woodward Tahoe; Donner Ski Ranch: Runs are closed but the Old 40 Bar & Grill is open.
Storm chasers dig out from heavy snow
Storm chasers in Truckee, California were digging their car out of the snow after being buried in this week’s blizzard.
“We are buried in Truckee, with heavy snow continuing and another 2-3 feet of more snow likely by tomorrow afternoon,” according to the tweet.
