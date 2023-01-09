California hometown of Oprah, Katy Perry and Harry and Meghan evacuated over floods

California storm - live: Star-studded city of Montecito evacuated as golden state hit by intense rain and flooding
Mudslide killed 23 people and destroyed 100 homes in Montecito five years ago
Tens of thousands of people in California are without power as yet more intense rain storms and flooding hit the already-soaked state on Monday.
The bad weather saw the star-studded city of Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live, placed under an evacuation order, with the Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday.
Officials said that five inches of rain had fallen in the area since the early hours, more heavy weather was due to come this afternoon and evening.
Santa Barbara emergency officials then subsequently issued a shelter in place warning for those not already evacuated, advising them to go to innermost room or high ground.
More severe weather is forecast for California this week after days of heavy rain, snow and damaging winds, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.
Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW!— Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) January 9, 2023
Details: https://t.co/dos5R4hv80 pic.twitter.com/Y0FuEPqoX8
Ritzy city, where celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry also live, is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered Southern California.
Louise Boyle has the story.
A deadly mudslide in Montecito killed 23 people five years ago
