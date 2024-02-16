California threatened by more flash flooding from back-to-back storms: Live
Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California
California is bracing for more extreme weather this week following the devastating impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event.
Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the state has seen recently, officials say there is cause for concern.
Last week, swathes of the state experienced torrential downpours, flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. Los Angeles had 500 landslides in a matter of days. Nine people were killed from falling trees, vehicle collisions, and cars being swept away by raging waters.
The first of the three new weather systems blew in from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, though with moderate impacts. The storm will continue to push eastwards through the weekend.
The next two storms are expected to sweep ashore from early next week, bringing more heavy downpours for much of the state.
The incoming rounds of heavy precipitation have the potential to produce isolated flash flooding along the northern California coast, the National Weather Service warned, before pushing into central and southern parts of the state.
Multi-million dollar mansion on edge of cliff after massive California landslide
A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern Californiamansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.
The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.
The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.
Dry conditions in Los Angeles for the rest of the week, ahead of storms
Dry conditions are expected through the remainder of this week and into the first part of the weekend in the Los Angeles County area, the National Weather Service has said, ahead of another bout of storms.
According to the forecaster, temperatures will be near to slightly above normal for Friday, cooling to slightly below normal on Saturday.
A large, strong, and slow-moving Pacific storm system will be making gradual eastward progress toward the California coast by late this weekend and into next week.
After an initial round of light showers spreads across the Central Coast vicinity on Saturday afternoon and night, the storm system is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and high-elevation snow from Sunday night through next Wednesday.
What is an atmospheric river?
The intense storm that pummeled California in recent weeks was fueled by an atmospheric river, a plume of moisture that extended across the Pacific to near Hawaii.
As Californians brace themselves for another, here’s a look at the phenomenon:
High surf this weekend from north of San Francisco down to Big Sur
A building westerly swell on Saturday will result in large breaking waves and dangerous beach conditions through Sunday, forecasters said.
Breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet (locally up to 28 ft) are possible. The warning stretched from around the Sea Ranch area to the north of San Francisco to Gorda, south of Big Sur.
California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’
As heavy atmospheric river storms battered California, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.
Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.
Firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Sunday night, evacuating seven homes. Residents tell Mike Bedigan they had ‘not even remotely had anything like this before’
LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’
Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.
Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access
Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6
US safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others.
U.S. safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others
Watch: California storm causes fatal flooding as mass evacuations are put into effect
‘Concern’ for LA County ahead of new atmospheric river storms
Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA. The worst of the coming storms is expected between Sunday and Wednesday next week.
Meteorologist Ryan Kittell said the heavy storms would make the ground “extra sensitive”. “This event will probably be more [around] one to four inches, so significantly less,” he told The Independent.
“But the big unknown is that a lot of the ground is what we call saturated, where it’s waterlogged. It’s got as much water as it can hold because of all that rain last week.
“So it won’t take much for additional issues to occur – far less than than a typical storm needs. So even with that less rain, we could still see significant issues.
In pictures: Scenes of destruction in California
Recent atmospheric river storms in California caused devastation across the state, which caused flash flooding and hundreds of devastating mudslides.
