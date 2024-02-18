✕ Close Weather report shows back-to-back storms set to slam California this weekend

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Back-to-back storms are heading for the US west coast, bringing more heavy downpours and raising the risk of flash flooding.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is set to surge over the region on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before moving down into central and southern California later this weekend.

Forecasters said that there was a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California’s wine country, on Saturday.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event which hit the state last week, officials say there is cause for concern.

Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.