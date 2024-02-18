New storms raise risk of flash flooding in California wine country before moving south: Live
Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California as storm set to hit LA and rest of SoCal
Back-to-back storms are heading for the US west coast, bringing more heavy downpours and raising the risk of flash flooding.
A plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is set to surge over the region on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before moving down into central and southern California later this weekend.
Forecasters said that there was a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California’s wine country, on Saturday.
A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning.
Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event which hit the state last week, officials say there is cause for concern.
Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.
Across California, residents were still battling the impacts of last week’s atmospheric river-driven storms which caused flash flooding and hundreds of devastating mudslides.
National Weather Service Sunday update
Read the National Weather Services (NWS) Sunday morning update below:
On Sunday morning, light showers will continue across the San Louis Obispo and Santa Barbara coastal ranges, continuing through the afternoon as moist South West flow continues over the area.
Despite being one day away, models are still disagreeing on the timing of when the first front moves through and when the bigger system starts to move in.
These discrepancies are leading to a chance of showers being kept in the forecast across the Central Coast and eastern Ventura through the day Sunday.
High temps on Sunday will warm a few degrees compared to today’s across San Louis Obispo due to the front having passed, but elsewhere, temps will cool around 5 degrees due to the cold air still hanging around Ventura/L.A. County.
The worst of the wet weather is expected to arrive in the area between Sunday and Wednesday.
Flash flooding risks for California wine country
Forecasters warned that there was a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on Saturday from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California wine country.
A rate of 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour was possible, the National Weather said in its latest briefing.
The region was struck by torrential downpours during an atmospheric river-driven event which led to flooding earlier this month.
And in January, about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County were evacuated after the swollen Russian River threatened to burst its banks.
California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’
During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.
Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.
California highway shut due to new storm threats
California’s Department of Transportation issued an alert on Friday that State Route 33 in Los Padres Forest, north of Los Angeles, would be fully closed as back-to-back storms blew into the state.
SR-33 was subject to full closures between Saturday and Wednesday, Caltrans said.
“SR-33 has 1-way alternating traffic control at 5 locations between Maitlija Hot Springs Rd. & Lockwood Valley Rd. to repair storm damage from last winter,” the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, with video of a bulldozer clearing rocks from a landslide off the two-lane route.
Snow for the Sierras
More heavy snow is on the way for the Sierra Nevada, Shasta and Trinity mountains on Saturday night as the atmospheric river system moves inland, the National Weather Service said.
A total of 1-2 feet of snow are possible over the Sierra this weekend while 1-3 feet is likely over the Trinity and Shasta Mountains.
A winter weather advisory is in place for the region around Lake Tahoe in northern California.
On the edge
Aerial images show homes along Scenic Drive standing on the edge of a cliff above the Pacific Ocean after a landslide following heavy rains in Dana Point, California, on February 15.
Sodden blankets, swollen hands and police sweeps: Surviving on the streets during LA’s historic storm
Devastating storms have battered California this winter, bringing death and destruction to major cities including Los Angeles. Members of the homeless community, some of the most vulnerable people during extreme weather events, shared their stories of survival with Mike Bedigan.
Five Marines killed in helicopter crash identified as troops in their 20s
The Marine Corps released the names of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.
The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. “The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”
The military confirmed last Thursday that all five Marines were killed when their helicopter went down during stormy weather, and efforts were underway to recover their remains, which will take weeks because of the rough terrain and weather, said Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
In the meantime, Marines are staying with the remains round-the-clock to adhere to their ethos of never leaving any Marine behind.
