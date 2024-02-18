Jump to content

1708283417

New storms raise risk of flash flooding in California wine country before moving south: Live

Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California as storm set to hit LA and rest of SoCal

Mike Bedigan,Louise Boyle
Sunday 18 February 2024 19:10
Weather report shows back-to-back storms set to slam California this weekend

Back-to-back storms are heading for the US west coast, bringing more heavy downpours and raising the risk of flash flooding.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is set to surge over the region on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before moving down into central and southern California later this weekend.

Forecasters said that there was a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California’s wine country, on Saturday.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event which hit the state last week, officials say there is cause for concern.

Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.

1708275600

In pictures: Scenes of destruction in California

Across California, residents were still battling the impacts of last week’s atmospheric river-driven storms which caused flash flooding and hundreds of devastating mudslides.

An SUV sits buried by a mudslide, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles

(AP)

The remains of a piano and a collapsed carport are what's left of a house demolished by mud flows caused by heavy rains in the Beverly Glen section of Los Angeles

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cars are seen buried by mud in the garage of a home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A local resident checks the damage to her neighbor's house after heavy rains and mud flows caused it to slide down from the hill in Beverly Glen

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A woman stands among the wreckage of a house that was abruptly destroyed by a landslide as a historic atmospheric river storm inundates the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, on February 6,

(AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 17:00
1708264800

National Weather Service Sunday update

Read the National Weather Services (NWS) Sunday morning update below:

On Sunday morning, light showers will continue across the San Louis Obispo and Santa Barbara coastal ranges, continuing through the afternoon as moist South West flow continues over the area.

Despite being one day away, models are still disagreeing on the timing of when the first front moves through and when the bigger system starts to move in.

These discrepancies are leading to a chance of showers being kept in the forecast across the Central Coast and eastern Ventura through the day Sunday.

High temps on Sunday will warm a few degrees compared to today’s across San Louis Obispo due to the front having passed, but elsewhere, temps will cool around 5 degrees due to the cold air still hanging around Ventura/L.A. County.

The worst of the wet weather is expected to arrive in the area between Sunday and Wednesday.

Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 14:00
1708261200

Flash flooding risks for California wine country

Forecasters warned that there was a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on Saturday from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California wine country.

A rate of 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour was possible, the National Weather said in its latest briefing.

The region was struck by torrential downpours during an atmospheric river-driven event which led to flooding earlier this month.

And in January, about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County were evacuated after the swollen Russian River threatened to burst its banks.

Sonoma County, California firefighters patrolling the Russian River as rainfall causes it to rise on 1 February 2024

(AP)
Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 13:00
1708247400

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.

Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.

Read the full report here:

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

Firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Sunday night, evacuating seven homes. Residents tell Mike Bedigan they had ‘not even remotely had anything like this before’

Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 09:10
1708239600

Watch: Understanding California’s mudslide risks

Understanding California's mudslide risks
Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 07:00
1708232400

California highway shut due to new storm threats

California’s Department of Transportation issued an alert on Friday that State Route 33 in Los Padres Forest, north of Los Angeles, would be fully closed as back-to-back storms blew into the state.

SR-33 was subject to full closures between Saturday and Wednesday, Caltrans said.

“SR-33 has 1-way alternating traffic control at 5 locations between Maitlija Hot Springs Rd. & Lockwood Valley Rd. to repair storm damage from last winter,” the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, with video of a bulldozer clearing rocks from a landslide off the two-lane route.

Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 05:00
1708229700

Snow for the Sierras

More heavy snow is on the way for the Sierra Nevada, Shasta and Trinity mountains on Saturday night as the atmospheric river system moves inland, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 1-2 feet of snow are possible over the Sierra this weekend while 1-3 feet is likely over the Trinity and Shasta Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the region around Lake Tahoe in northern California.

An image of the Eastern Sierras in California in January 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 04:15
1708226880

On the edge

Aerial images show homes along Scenic Drive standing on the edge of a cliff above the Pacific Ocean after a landslide following heavy rains in Dana Point, California, on February 15.

An aerial image shows homes along Scenic Drive standing on the edge of a cliff above the Pacific Ocean after a landslide following heavy rains in Dana Point, California, on February 15

(AFP via Getty Images)

Multi-million-dollar homes crouched on a California clifftop got a little bit closer to the edge when a landslide brought tons of rock and soil crashing into the sea

(AFP via Getty Images)
Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 03:28
1708223400

Sodden blankets, swollen hands and police sweeps: Surviving on the streets during LA’s historic storm

Devastating storms have battered California this winter, bringing death and destruction to major cities including Los Angeles. Members of the homeless community, some of the most vulnerable people during extreme weather events, shared their stories of survival with Mike Bedigan.

Read the full report here:

Sodden blankets, swollen hands: Surviving on the streets during LA’s historic storm

Devastating storms have battered the West Cost recently, bringing death and destruction to major cities including Los Angeles. As the city starts its recovery, members of the homeless community share their stories of survival with Mike Bedigan

Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 02:30
1708219860

Five Marines killed in helicopter crash identified as troops in their 20s

The Marine Corps released the names of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. “The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

The military confirmed last Thursday that all five Marines were killed when their helicopter went down during stormy weather, and efforts were underway to recover their remains, which will take weeks because of the rough terrain and weather, said Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

In the meantime, Marines are staying with the remains round-the-clock to adhere to their ethos of never leaving any Marine behind.

5 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified as troops in their 20s

The Marine Corps has released the names of the five Marines killed when their helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm

Mike Bedigan18 February 2024 01:31

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

