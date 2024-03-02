✕ Close 100mph Winds And 12ft Of Snow Expected In California Storm

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A blizzard has struck the Sierra Nevada in Northern California, bringing with it feet of snow and wind gusts reaching 190mph (306kph).

Drivers were stuck on freeways and interstates on Friday as the storm is set to continue to batter the area on Saturday.

It’s pushed on by an area of low pressure spanning swathes of the West Coast. The constant snowfall is expected to reach 10-12 feet in higher areas and two to five feet in areas at 6,000 feet – areas where many reside.

Several highways and mountain possess have been shut down, such as Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe and Reno – more than 1,200 customers are out of power, which is over 20 per cent of all customers in Sierra County. In total, almost 40,000 customers are without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, and they’re set to remain in place until at least Sunday morning.

Thunderstorms could bring snowfall of four to six inches per hour.

“Storms of this magnitude are rare and capable of closing major roads and damaging power infrastructure for extended periods of time,” NWS said.

Recommended Powerful storm in California and Nevada shuts interstate and dumps snow on mountains