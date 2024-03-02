Snowstorm in northern California today leaves 40,000 without power amid 10ft of snow and 100mph winds: Live
Blizzard strikes the Sierra Nevada, bringing with it feet of snow and wind gusts reaching 190mph (306kph)
100mph Winds And 12ft Of Snow Expected In California Storm
A blizzard has struck the Sierra Nevada in Northern California, bringing with it feet of snow and wind gusts reaching 190mph (306kph).
Drivers were stuck on freeways and interstates on Friday as the storm is set to continue to batter the area on Saturday.
It’s pushed on by an area of low pressure spanning swathes of the West Coast. The constant snowfall is expected to reach 10-12 feet in higher areas and two to five feet in areas at 6,000 feet – areas where many reside.
Several highways and mountain possess have been shut down, such as Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe and Reno – more than 1,200 customers are out of power, which is over 20 per cent of all customers in Sierra County. In total, almost 40,000 customers are without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.
Blizzard warnings have been issued for Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, and they’re set to remain in place until at least Sunday morning.
Thunderstorms could bring snowfall of four to six inches per hour.
“Storms of this magnitude are rare and capable of closing major roads and damaging power infrastructure for extended periods of time,” NWS said.
Blizzard warnings typically issued every 2 to 3 years
Craig Shoemaker, a forecaster with the National Weather Service told SFGATE that blizzard warnings are typically issued in the Sierra Nevada region every 2 to 3 years but the specific conditions this weekend are rare and don’t include the entire mountain range.
“We do get brief blizzard conditions in the Sierra, but they’re not long lasting like these are expected to be,” Shoemaker told the outet. “We’re talking about potentially days of blowing snow. This is a drier snow so it’ll blow around a lot easier than a lot of the storms we get.”
Pacific Gas & Electric company responding to storm
In a written statement on Friday, the company, which serves 16 million people, said it had 400 crews and pre-staged equipment in place.
“We are mobilizing right now. We have crews prepared and ready for when outages happen,” Joshua Simes, PG&E Vice President for the Central Valley Region, said.
On Thursday, the company encouraged customers in rural regions to prepare for extended power outages and activate an emergency operations center. Helicopters, four-wheel drive and snow cats are on standby to help hard hit areas.
Safe travel window over in Sierra Nevada, National Weather Service says
“Snow is already ongoing over the Sierra and is not expected to let up through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said on X. “Our safe travel window is over in the Sierra - best to hunker down where you are. Precip arrives to W NV by late afternoon/evening with snow levels dropping below valley floors overnight.”
South Lake Tahoe police asks visitors to stay away
“If you live here, please take time to get supplies and be ready. If you’re from out of the area, we don’t recommend travel to the Lake Tahoe region this weekend,” the South Lake Tahoe Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Please heed these warnings and stay safe.”
Number of people impacted by storms expected to be 555,000
According to the National Weather Service, the number of people set to be caught up in the blizzard weather is over half a million. Millions more are under winter storm warnings.
Watch: Reporter struggles to get through interview with high-speed winds
Yosemite National Park to close as officials warn of 7 feet of snow
Officials with the National Park Service asked all visitors to Yosemite to leave the area on Thursday evening. The park will remain closed until around Sunday afternoon.
Badger Pass, the park’s ski area, is expected to get around 7 feet of snow, officials said. High winds are also expected.
How to prepare for a blizzard
Residents under a blizzard warning should get food, water and medicine before a storm kicks in because nearby stores might be closed.
According to the American Red Cross, people should also create two types of supply kits: a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit.
A go-kit, which could be used if seeking shelter elsewhere, should have critical backup batteries and chargers for electronic devices. Emergency supplies to keep in a vehicle should include a blanket, warm clothing, a first-aid kit and boots.
Residents close to the snow storm site should avoid travel as much as possible.
A stay-kit should have at least two weeks of supplies. Individuals should also prepare to have appropriate clothing and set aside one gallon of drinking water per person. A one month supply of any necessary medication is also recommended.
Financial and medical records should be easily accessible.
Ski conditions this weekend
Ski resorts in Lake Tahoe are closing because of the ongoing storm. Many of those announcements came on Thursday.
According to ABC 10, Diamond Ski Resort at Incline Village Lake Tahoe cancelled their March snowshoe hike in addition to other events on Friday. The remaining weekend days will likely see lift delays but might not be completely closed.
Other resorts in the area, including Ski Heavenly and Mt Rose Ski Tahoe closed on Thursday. Sierra at Tahoe ski resort will be closed on Friday.
It’s not clear when the resorts will reopen but weather is expected to improve next week.
