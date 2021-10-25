Middle East Green Initiative Summit: Follow the coverage live from Riyadh

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia launched the SGI Forum on 23 October (SGI)

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh today (25 October).

The Summit is an extension of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum and the ancillary event, Youth Green Summit, both addressing Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as well as the initiatives that will shape the country’s sustainable future.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched SGI Forum on 23 October by doubling the targets set for reducing carbon emissions, as well as setting out goals for increasing protected areas in Saudi Arabia to 30 per cent and planting 10 billion trees.

As part of the MGI Summit, the crown prince will be building on the pledges and discussions that have taken place in the previous two days by welcoming contributions from heads of state from around the world.

Ahead of the live streamed MGI Summit at 4pm KSA (2pm BST), The Independent will be sharing the insights, interviews and stories from the weekend of climate discussions.