Saudi Arabia’s first female ambassador to the US has said that the key to sustainable tourism is being ‘one with the environment’.

Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud made comparisons to Disney’s The Lion King in a panel on conserving nature in the Kingdom, mentioning the importance of maintaining the ‘circle of life’.

This comes as the Kingdom’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, announced Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

