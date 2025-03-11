Whether you’re listening to a podcast, an audiobook or your favourite playlist, audio can make even the most mundane tasks feel almost transformative. The better the headphones, earbuds and speakers, the better the experience of course, and the best models on the market don’t come cheap.

Thankfully, Bose’s current offers are an easy way to save big. The brand’s offerings boast quality sound and nifty features such as noise-cancellation and spatialised audio, which creates a more immersive listening experience. Plus, some of its audio comes tried, tested and approved by our tech experts, so you know you’re spending your money wisely.

Right now, you can save up to 30 per cent on selected Bose products. Meanwhile, you can also get up to £300 off refurbished models, and for extra savings, also worth keeping in mind is that if you're a first-time Bose customer, you can save 10 per cent on your first order when you sign up for the Bose newsletter. Below you’ll find all of the best discounts available, as well as our top picks.

We understand that the best deals are those on the best products. With this in mind, we'd recommend taking a look at this deal on the QuietComfort ultra headphones (was £449.95, now £349.95). When our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, put this model to the test, their noise-cancellation was unmatched, while their sound quality blew him away. His music through the cans “sounded rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed”. And to top it all off they were “exceedingly comfortable”, too.

Those looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker should consider the SoundLink revolve+ II Bluetooth, now with £70 off (was £299.95, now £229.95). We dubbed it the best premium option in our review, so, take it from us, this is a deal worth our while. The speaker “offers fantastic surround sound courtesy of its cylindrical design”, our tester noted. They were also pleased with the 17-hour battery life, and features like pairing using your voice.

In terms of deals on refurbished products, Bose has slashed £50 off the price of the SoundLink flex Bluetooth speaker, which earned high praise in our review. Crucially, it boasted “incredible” sound quality, owing to the positionIQ technology that “optimises audio depending on the speaker’s position”, our tester explained. As for earbuds, there’s an impressive £130 to be saved on the QuietComfort earbuds II.

When it comes to the condition of certified refurbished products, Bose says that while there may be some hardly noticeable marks on the appearance of certified refurbished products, they have all been carefully inspected, tested and serviced to ensure sound quality is as good as it would be from a new product.

