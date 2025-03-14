Find your swimsuit, stock up on suncream and find a dog-sitter – we’ve got unmissable holiday deals for you. Whether you’re hoping to jet off to a sun-drenched island or see every inch of a historic city, travel retailer On The Beach has thousands of options for you to choose from.

With handy extras like free airport lounge access and fast track, and flexible payment plans, booking with On The Beach has never been easier. Families can choose from warm climes just a few hours away with child-friendly resorts, or jet off on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Caribbean. Solo travellers and couples may prefer to search for adults-only hotels or head on a city break, both of which can be found within On The Beach’s vast catalogue of holidays.

If you’ve got that itch only a getaway will scratch, keep reading for our pick of the best ways to save at On The Beach. We’ve got the latest on bargain city breaks, the cheapest day to fly, and so much more.

All about On The Beach discount codes and deals

There are so many ways to save at On The Beach, whether you’re booking in advance or have left things a little late. The travel retailer’s deals change weekly, so make sure you keep checking back for news on the best discounts, as you never know what you’ll find. If you’re hoping for last minute sunshine over the Easter holidays, you’re in luck. On The Beach has a wide selection of holidays from just £200, from the Algarve to Dubai. How quickly can you pack that bag?

Getting away from the daily grind doesn’t always have to require a week’s worth of annual leave. A city break may be just enough to scratch that itch, and On The Beach has a long list of cheap and cheerful holidays to some of Europe’s most popular cities, for as little as £112. Choose from Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and even some popular destinations further afield, like New York.

More ways to save on your holiday

You can always find cheap holidays at On the Beach, including sunny all-inclusive holidays and winter getaways. You’ll get flights and transfers included when you book a package holiday, as well as handy extras and flexible payment options.

Aside from weekly discount codes and deals, there are always other ways to save. When you book with On the Beach, for example, you can get free lounge access when you book a five-star holiday, airport fast track on four stars, and complimentary mobile data at three-star resorts.

Another hack to know is On The Beach's price drop protection, which means that if the price of your holiday drops at least 60 days before you depart, you can claim back the difference in the form of a voucher. When you book your holiday matters, too. Travel writer Amelia Neath explains that domestic flights “can be more affordable when booked 170 to 180 days before travel, saving up to 36 per cent compared to leaving it around six to 12 days before.” Typically, Saturday is the cheapest day to fly, at up to 18 per cent cheaper than a Monday, which is the most expensive day of the week.

Popular destinations

Some of On The Beach’s most popular holiday destinations include sunny favourites like Benidorm and Majorca, along with Cape Verde and Egypt, and long haul packages to the Maldives and Caribbean. When you book with On the Beach, you’ll have the choice of 69 countries to explore.

One of the travel agent’s stand-out destinations for 2025 is Tenerife. There's plenty of natural beauty on the Spanish island, with the volcanic origins having formed a unique, stunning landscape. Families love the busy resorts such as Puerto de la Cruz and Playa de las Americas, and nobody can say no to a fun-filled day out bobbing around the lazy river or shooting down slides at Siam Park.

