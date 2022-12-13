Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buying Christmas gifts for a newborn can be tricky. They can’t tell you what they want and there’s a huge risk they’ll outgrow the lovingly-wrapped item by the time the tree is taken down. That’s why the most useful gifts for this age group are things that help them develop physically and mentally.

Ideally, you want to buy them something that will help fire up the connections in their rapidly growing brains to help with all the crawling, walking and talking milestones they’ll hit over the year. Look for gifts that stimulate the senses of touch, hearing and sight as babies learn through feel as well as through noise and pictures.

The more attention-grabbing the toy is, the more likely it is to keep a baby distracted long enough for a parent or carer to to make a hot drink. And there are some brilliant chairs and playmats that are both safe and fun for babies in our round-up.

It’s never too early to start to learn language skills either. Toys that emit real sounds will help babies remember patterns and the more they hear a word, the more chance they have of repeating it.

Of course gifts that are well-made and built to last are the best to get as they can be passed down to future siblings or donated when your baby has outgrown them.

How we tested

With the aid of a group of babies in West London, we tested the toys on ages between six weeks and six months. We put the toys in front of babies to test if there was any kind of reaction or if they ignored it in favour of the lights on the Christmas tree. The babies and their parents tested the feel of the product to assess it for both softness and quality. These are the ones that really shone.

The best gifts for babies and newborns for 2022 are: