Best wine deals for August 2024: Bargain bottles to sip and save on

Looking for top vinos to enjoy this summer? We’ve readied a selection of the best wine deals to help you enjoy a glass (or two) for less.

Warm weather has arrived, which means now is the perfect time to restock your stash of white or rosé, ready for evenings and weekends spent relaxing in the garden. Whether or not you’re planning to fire up the barbecue, enjoying a glass of red with a juicy steak or burger is still very much on the cards, too.

Whichever option takes your fancy, we’ve discovered a range of dicounted wine deals worth snapping up, with excellent savings on bottles from around the world.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines. Just make sure you’re quick, as we predict these stellar deals won’t be around for long. Chin chin.

The best wine deals for August 2024 are:

Cali by Snoop Dogg red wine: Was £13.50, now £9.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Cali by Snoop )

Now with a small discount at Amazon, the Cali by Snoop Dogg (yes, the rapper) red wine received rave reviews from our tester. “It’s full bodied and rich in flavour – perfect for drinking on its own as an evening tipple. However, it did pair nicely with food – we felt spices and chicken were complemented by this fruity wine,” our reviewer said.

Highgrove Côtes de Gascogne rouge: Was £11.50, now £8.05, Fortnumandmason.com

open image in gallery ( Fortnum & Mason )

For a deal on a bottle of organic red from the southwest region of France, Fortnum & Mason has reduced the price of this Highgrove Côtes de Gascogne rouge, which is now less than £10. Touted as having a balance of ripe fruit and an elegant structure, it brings together organic tannat and merlot grapes, which, according to the retailer, offers a soft and fruity flavour that promises to pair perfectly with foods such as cured meat.

Sylvain Mosnier petit chablis, 2022: Was £21.25, now £18.07, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

A medium-body chardonnay from established producer Sylvain Mosnier, this petit chablis is reduced, thanks to Perfect Cellar’s deal. Said to marry citrus and wet stones with a fruity, tangy taste followed by a fresh finish, this bottle of white vino should make an ideal pairing with white fish or meats, making it a great addition to the table for the remainder of the summer.

Durigutti Family Winemakers cara sucia cepas traditionales, 2019: Was £13.45, now £9.42, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

From winemaker brothers Hector and Pablo comes this organic, vegan medium-bodied red hailing from the Mendoza region of Argentina. We’re told to expect red fruits with ripe cherries, dried herbs and rosemary from this wine. Blending grapes include bonarda, syrah and more – it should be ideal if you’re looking for an easy drinking experience. Don’t miss out on grabbing a bottle while there’s a 30 per cent saving at Perfect Cellar.

Domaine de Mont d’Hortes cuvee des 4 saisons rosé, 2023: Was £12.25, now £10.42, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

Provencal-style rosé is en vogue at the moment, so, if you’re looking for an award-winning bottle to enjoy while there’s a discount, this light pink rosé from the Herault Valley in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France has 15 per cent off at Perfect Cellar. It’s touted as a refreshing aperitif and suitable for vegans, so, everyone can enjoy a class or two.

Saltie Girl Coteaux d’Aix en Provence rosé, 2022: Was £20, now £9, Robersonwine.com

open image in gallery ( Roberson Wine )

In our review of the best wines under £20, this bottle came out on top. Of course, it’s even more inexpensive with this deal (nab it now for £9). Our reviewer said it has a “perfect peachy-pink hue, and a nose of wild raspberry, cherry, peach, citrus and a herbaceous finish” – it “begs for a bucket of ice and blue skies”. Perfect for making the most of the final weeks of summer.

Laithwaites Australian reds mix: Was £173.88, now £95.88, Laithwaites.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Laithwaites )

Laithwaites is selling this 12-bottle case of Australian red wines with a saving of £78. Plump for this case, and you can look forward to dipping into a variety of celebrated grape varieties and bestselling vinos, including a durif shiraz that’s touted as being packed with black fruit, liquorice and a hint of violets.

Cave de Lugny les pierres blanches chardonnay, case of six: Was £89.94, now £77.94, Majestic.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Majestic )

This case of six bottles has been reduced by £12 at Majestic. The French chardonnay, from the Cave de Lugny in the Burgundy region, is made by using grapes from 39-year-old vines, and promises an intense flavour and extra fruitiness, thanks to be being left unoaked. Tasting notes for this 2020 vintage include citrus, green melon and a touch of honey, with a fresh finish.

Chateau D’aqueria Tavel rosé, 2022: Was £20.95, now £17.81, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

Nothing says summer like a glass of rosé, and Perfect Cellar has some great options at great prices. Said to be fruity and complex, this wine hails from the Rhône Valley in France. Touted as featuring flavours of red plums and cherries, this is sure to be a perfect thirst-quenching bottle, whether or not the sun makes an appearance.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

