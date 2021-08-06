While our summer has been somewhat colder than usual – minus a blistering heatwave that already feels like a lifetime ago – the nicer weather is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine.

Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family who we’ve been separated from over the pandemic.

So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, or you’re soon to be entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.

From supermarkets to wine specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.

Enjoy them poolside or pair with a BBQ (weather permitting), because these are the best wine deals for August 2021.

Atlantique sauvignon blanc, 2020, 12%, 75cl: Was £8.49, now £6.29, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

Waitrose is currently offering 25 per cent off a selection of wine and Champagne, perfect timing if you have a dinner party, BBQ or get together planned. This bottle of sauvignon blanc is described as a very “fish-friendly” match by the supermarket, boasting fresh citrus notes that would be lovely on a warm summer’s day.

Trivento reserve malbec, 2019, 13.5%, 75cl: Was £8.50, now £6, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

If your favourite tipple is a glass of red, head over to Morrisons, which has plenty of deals across its wine and Champagne selection. It features fragrant aromas of plum and raspberry with vanilla notes, giving it a velvety finish and a great companion for meat dishes.

Château de Berne Provence rosé, 2020, 13%, 75cl: Was £13.49, now £9.99, Waitrosecellar.com

(Waitrose)

If you’re partial to a rosé, make sure you add a bottle of this to your basket ASAP. Aside from the ultra-chic bottle, it has ripe apricot, sage and rosemary flavours and is perfect for pairing with summery dishes.

Caves d’Esclans ‘Whispering Angel’ rosé 2020, 13.5%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £137.94, now £103.44, Majestic.co.uk

(Majestic)

At Majestic, one of the UK’s largest wine retailers, you can currently save 25 per cent when you buy six bottles. Why not take the opportunity to top up your stash? We’ve got our eye on this “whispering angel”, one of the most popular rosés on the market. With notes of apple, pink grapefruit, peach and cream, it’s a refreshing dinner essential.

Campo Viejo rioja reserva, 2020, 13.5%, 75cl: Was £10, now £8.50, Sainsburys.com

(Sainsbury's)

This bottle of red, which hails from Spain, is a popular choice for wine drinkers thanks to its fruity flavours of cherries and blackberries blended with oaky notes of liquorice and cocoa. The makers, Campo Viejo, have been in winemaking since 1959, and according to Sainsbury’s it is the number one rioja in the world. Stock up while it’s on offer.

Las Moras pinot grigio, 12.5%, 75cl: Was £7, now £5, Coop.co.uk

(Co-op)

Pinot grigio is often a crowd-pleaser, so if you’re planning on entertaining guests some time soon, this will be a great addition to your weekly shop. It has notes of juicy citrus fruit and green apple, making it a perfect partner for shellfish dishes, vegetarian meals and for an indulgent glass to kickstart the weekend.

Asda extra special Asti sparkling wine: Was £7, now £5.25, Asda.com

(Asda)

Run, don’t walk, Asda is currently offering 25 per cent of its extra special wines, with an abundance of bottles to treat yourself to. If you love sparkling white, try this sweet Asti, packed with fresh, ripe grapes is a must try. Asda recommends pairing it with strawberries and cream or a fruity cheesecake, so we’ll take their word for it.

English Wine Week explore the 2020 vintage case: Was £73, now £65, Thewinesociety.com

(The Wine Society)

If you’re keen to expand your palette, pick up this 2020 vintage case from The Wine Society. It’s a six-piece collection of UK wines, handpicked from the best of the 2020 bunch. In it you’ll find a bottle of the Camel Valley Bacchus 2020 (£14.95, Camelvalley.com) – the brands 2019 bottle appeared in our guide to the best English still wines. And theres also a bottle of Three Choirs rosé 2020 (£8.50, Thewinesociety.com), Simpsons Gravel Castle chardonnay, Kent 2020 (£13.50, Thewinesociety.com)and more.

