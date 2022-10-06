Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has just unveiled its first smartwatch. The Pixel Watch (£339, Google.com) is a sleek new wearable designed to be a companion piece to the Pixel range of smartphones, and it’s available to pre-order now for £339. The 4G-enabled model costs £379.

You might want to pause and consider your options, however. In one of the most generous promotional giveaways we’ve seen lately, Google is gifting the more-expensive, 4G-enabled Pixel Watch to anyone who pre-orders the new Pixel 7 pro (£849, Google.com) between now and 17 October 2022.

That’s more than £1,200 worth of Pixel gear for £849, which is outstanding value, and a clear indication of just how serious Google is about getting its debut wearable on as many wrists as it possibly can.

Our full review of the Pixel Watch is incoming, but until then here’s what we can say about Google’s new wearable and where to find it. For more on Google’s newly announced hardware, check out our guide to finding the best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro pre-order, SIM-only and contract deals.

Google Pixel Watch: £339 (wifi), £379 (4G), Google.com

Design-wise, The Pixel Watch has a domed, round face with a bright OLED screen and a tactile crown. The case comes in matte black, polished silver and champagne gold, and there are a wide range of band materials and colours to choose from at launch.

The Pixel Watch is fully integrated with Fitbit (the fitness company was acquired by Google in 2019), meaning the new wearable takes full advantage of Fitbit’s class-leading sensors, workout and sleep tracking, continuous all-day heart-rate monitoring, ECG and health dashboard. This means that, despite arriving late to the wearables scene, Google’s health and fitness offering should hit the ground running.

As well as a fitness tracker, it’s also a smartwatch. The Pixel Watch seamlessly integrates with Pixel phones and earbuds, and uses Google Wallet for contactless payments. You can see turn-by-turn Google Maps directions on your wrist, receive notifications from your inbox and your calendar, access the Google Assistant with voice commands, and control entertainment, lights and music around the home.

We’re interested to see how the Pixel Watch fares when it comes to important features such as battery life, and how it compares with its biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 (£269, Amazon.co.uk), which our review described as “the best Android smartwatch you can buy”. We’ll bring you our full verdict when the Pixel Watch launches on 13 October.

