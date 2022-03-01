How The White Company is making Mother’s Day gifting easier than ever

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and after the past two years of extraordinary and unprecedented times, we all want to share our love and thanks with the special women in our lives.

The White Company is a great option for those looking for affordable luxury gifting on 27 March, for their mum or anyone who deserves recognition this year.

The brand has an extensive range of homeware, candles, linens, clothing, premium fragrances and other gifts, with plenty of easy and practical options to make the whole process worry-free.

Founded over 26 years ago by Chrissie Rucker OBE, The White Company has gone from focusing mainly on high-quality white essentials for your linen cupboard, to a lifestyle destination for everything you could want for your home and wardrobe. The brand creates timeless classics that are good investments at any time of year.

The Tiny Kiss sterling silver necklace (£49) (The White Company)

Now it has 60 stores across the UK and celebrates all women, whatever their interests. From the house-proud to the interiors-obsessed – or even those who just want to indulge in some self-care – there are options for every sort of giftee. The products are all tied together by beautiful design, affordability and quality.

Not only does the quintessentially British brand have something for everyone on Mother’s Day, but it allows you to contribute to good causes while you shop, with many of the products raising money for charities close to founder Rucker’s heart.

The Tiny Kiss sterling silver necklace (£49), with a Swarovski stone-embellished “X” and dainty chain is the perfect heartfelt gift designed by the founder herself. And it’s not just as a stylish gesture, as £20 from each sale is donated to the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign for Women Supporting Women at the Prince’s Trust, of which Rucker is a patron.

Or, if you’re looking for an alternative to jewellery, between the 2nd and 8th of March the brand is also celebrating International Women’s Day by donating £5 from the sale of every White Company candle over £20 to the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign. This will help support vulnerable young women, especially those who have been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Silk Pyjama sets (from £75) (The White Company)

There is also a wide range of stylish yet comfortable loungewear: this cashmere short robe (£259), these rib-waistband cashmere joggers (£198), and this effortless set of silk piped pyjamas (£198) would all make for the perfect extra special treat, and will last for years to come.

Or if your giftee is more of an interiors person, why not treat them to some luxury upgrades for their space? The ceramic scent diffuser (£75) and this luxury wool cashmere throw (£170) would make for a snug spring morning at home. Or an air purifer (£85) could bring myriad benefits in a chic, sleek package, with the added enjoyment of aromatherapy oils (from £20).

Even if you can’t be there to make her breakfast in bed, a Kubu breakfast tray (£100) or a new espresso set (£16) could add a special touch – or consider upgrading to a fizz-filled affair with some beautiful Halden champagne flutes (£48). Alternatively, frame an old family favourite photograph in the bestselling silver photo frame (£50), for a personal touch.

As we all continue to work on our wellbeing, why not encourage your mum to unwind? The Seychelles candle and cashmere sock gift box (£58) will keep toes warmed and noses happy, while skincare lovers will go wild for a white jade body gua sha (£35) or silk pillowcase, which is designed to benefit both hair and skin (£6 5- £80 – bringing new meaning to the phrase “beauty sleep”. Other skincare items start from as little as £20, should you be after a more affordable treat.

Textured Ceramic Electronic Diffuser (£75) (The White Company)

Unsure about what to pick? Why not opt for a hand-tied bunch of wildflowers (£65) – it’ll be a surefire success with any giftee this Mother’s Day. You could even add a beautiful and totally unique Parham large ceramic vase (£35) to round out your present.

Whatever you choose, all products from The White Company are made to last and are classic investments: the perfect token of appreciation for those you have relied on, and something a little bit special. It’s the perfect time to spoil your loved ones this Mother’s Day.

Discover more Mother’s Day gifts ideas at thewhitecompany.com