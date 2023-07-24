Could Rokit’s cold brew replace your coffee order?

Rokit energy lift cold brew coffee with oat milk
- Size: 250ml
- Caffeine per can: 203mg
All of Rokit’s cold brew coffees are made with Arabica coffee, a coffee bean that’s naturally sweeter than others and has hints of chocolate, sugar and fruit. This particular blend uses the Guarana plant, most commonly seen in Brazil, to help reduce fatigue, boost energy and aid memory. Guarana is more often used in energy drinks as it’s high in caffeine and while small doses are fit for human consumption, it’s not recommended to exceed 400mg on a daily basis. Finally, the brew contains taurine which is an amino acid also found in proteins such as meat, fish and eggs, which the body uses for energy production and has a stimulating effect on the brain.
Taste-wise, we had to get used to the flavour a little as we expected the same sweetness as in other canned iced coffee drinks (such as from Starbucks or Costa). However, we actually ended up preferring that this one was different. We had this after a hot summer night of little sleep and having to get up early for a 7:15am boxing session – so it’s safe to say we needed a little pick-me-up, and boy, did we get one. After just 10 minutes we could already feel its effects starting to kick in. The can contains a little over 200mg caffeine and if you’re having an off day, this will surely lift you up. We’re quite sensitive to caffeine and for that reason, we don’t think we’d reach for this one unless we’re desperate for a quick energy booster, but it definitely did the trick.