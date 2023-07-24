Could Rokit’s cold brew replace your coffee order?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer is here. And with the warmer weather comes a whole range of refreshing drinks to cool us down. If there’s one thing we can’t live without, it’s our daily caffeine fix, but to avoid overheating, we leave our soy cappuccino for what it is and reach for a cold brew instead.

While we’d love to go to our local coffee shop for an iced latte on the daily, it’s unfortunately too big of a dent in our wallet. So, pre-made canned cold brew coffees are the next best thing: they’re easy to grab on the go and usually only set you back about £2 a can.

If you’re on a plant-based diet or avoiding dairy for another reason, options are often limited when it comes to canned coffees, and that’s where Rokit swoops in.

The brand offers a range of cold brew coffee lattes with oat milk, each with its own benefits: from an energy uplift or mind boost to strengthening the immune system. We’ve put all three brews to the test to find out if this can be our solution for summer.

How we tested

We’re no novice when it comes to iced coffee and have worked our way through plenty cold brews over the years, both pre-made canned versions from the supermarket and proper barista-made ones from the coffee shop. We had each of the cans during our work week in the late morning when we’d usually experience a little dip in our energy levels and would reach for a cup of coffee. The cold brews were judged on taste and whether the cans worked their magic and gave us a much-needed boost.