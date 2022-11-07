Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

In 2018, climate action NGO Wrap estimated annual food waste in the UK to be around 9.5 million tonnes – 70 per cent of which was intended for consumption and 30 per cent were ‘inedible parts’. While difficult to gauge an exact number, it’s estimated 20 per cent of fruit and veg does not enter the food supply chain because of its visual appearance. So, when we see companies with initiatives to prevent or tackle food waste and help us shop more consciously, we’re all for it.

Some brands have turned to ‘wonky’ fruit and veg for their products. These are the misfits that are bent, crushed, curved or simply misshapen and are judged for their looks rather than taste, meaning they generally don’t sell.

From Aldi’s wonky fruit gin to Oddbox’s weekly fruit and veg deliveries, brands are finding all sorts of ways to repurpose this funky-looking produce that doesn’t make it onto supermarket shelves. One such brand is certified B-corp Dash.

Dash uses wonky fruit and veg to infuse its sparkling water and sodas, providing a flavourful drink that tackles food waste at the same time. With no added sugars and zero calories (but, let’s be honest, who’s counting) it’s also a much healthier option when craving a soda.

As taste is personal, the brand offers 12-can batches of each of its six individual flavours (£14.99, Dash-water.com) as well as an introductory trial pack including 16 cans of its best sellers (£22.99, Dash-water.com) and a pick-and-mix box of 48 cans (£55, Dash-water.com). All packs except for the trial one also have a subscription option available for delivery every 14, 30 or 60 days, which will save you some cash.

Read more:

How we tested

We opened up a can when thirsty, poured into a glass and tasted our way through all the brand’s six flavours of sparkling water: cucumber, peaches, mango, lemon, raspberry and blackberry, judging them on both taste and bubbles. While sipping, we also thought of how to incorporate these sparkling waters into our favourite tipples – spoiler alert, the peach flavour is a great addition to a glass of prosecco for a boozy brunch.

Dash water pick and mix: £55, Dash-water.com

(Dominique Boulan)

Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Flavours: Cucumber, peach, mango, lemon, raspberry, blackberry

Cucumber, peach, mango, lemon, raspberry, blackberry Subscription: Every 14, 30 or 60 days

First of all, we want to point out that while praising itself for its plastic-free cans and bottles, which we love, the cans were delivered in 12-packs covered in plastic, so we think the brand can still make some progress there. But the cans themselves are made from recycled aluminium, using only eight per cent of the energy needed to produce new materials. After finishing, you can chuck your can into the recycling bin too.

We like the colourful designs – each of them reflecting the fruit inside. Purple for blackberry, yellow for lemon, etc. So, when placed together on the drinks table at a party, they just look good.

What we really wanted to know, though, is how they taste. Call us picky but, in our experience, flavoured sparkling water is some risky business. Many either taste too sweet, making them more of a soda, in our opinion, or too flat, missing that extra flavour to make them pop, which makes them too similar to water. Well, we’re happy to report Dash hits the sweet spot here.

(Dominique Boulan)

Using only fresh water, wonky fruit and added bubbles, the drinks feel perfectly balanced. All the flavours were surprisingly refreshing and the amount of fizz was just right. Seeing the bubbles dance as we poured the drink into a glass immediately made us want to take a sip.

The cucumber flavour (£14.99, Dash-water.com) was our personal favourite and tasted like a bubbly version of those strongly infused table waters you’d expect to be served at a fancy yoga retreat. We also tried this one mixed into our G&T, which we can highly recommend, and in summer we think it would work well with Pimm’s too.

Speaking of tipples, the peach-flavoured Dash water (£14.99, Dash-water.com) made a refreshing and sweet addition to our dry prosecco at a boozy brunch, and we think any of them would give a vodka soda some extra flair, while the lemon one (£14.99, Dash-water.com) can easily be added to any lager to transform it into a tasteful shandy.

(Dominique Boulan)

All flavours we tried really tasted like the fruit or veg that infused them, making them feel natural and healthy. Overall, we’d take these over a coke or lemonade any day, to avoid the inevitable sugar crash.

The verdict: Dash sparkling water

These thirst-quenching drinks pleasantly surprised us. We have to say we were a little worried the all-natural sparkling waters wouldn’t be as flavour-packed as we’d like, but the brand delivered and the wonky fruits added a strong, slightly sweet and incredibly refreshing taste. It’s the perfect option for those looking for a way to cut back on sugary drinks but still want something flavourful. Our personal favourites are the mango for something sweet and the cucumber for a refreshing pour. We also highly recommend Dash water as mixers, whether you prefer a G&T, vodka soda or a classic shandy.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on recipe boxes and other food offers, try the links below:

Cutting back on the booze? These CBD seltzers are perfect for celebrating sober