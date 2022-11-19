Jump to content

Liveupdated1668851421

F1 qualifying LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to end title season on a high at Abu Dhabi GP

Follow qualifying updates and timings as Max Verstappen battles Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton for pole position at Sunday’s finale

Karl Matchett
Saturday 19 November 2022 09:50
Comments
Sebastian Vettel On His Fellow Drivers

The final race of the 2022 Formula One season is on Sunday, with today marking FP3 and qualification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has already sealed the title and will be looking to go out in style and add to his already enormous lead - which ahead of the weekend stands at 139 points - but the Red Bull racer has been displeased during the week and hit out at what he called “disgusting” abuse aimed toward his family.

Trying to edge him out on the final weekend will be Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton; the latter has this final chance to keep his record going of winning at least once every season since he started in F1 but Toto Wolff has said keeping that run intact will not be the team’s priority.

Meanwhile, Ferrari - who sit second in the constructor standings - have insisted Mattia Binotto will not be replaced as team principle, regardless of the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Follow F1 updates with The Independent - qualifying starts at 10:30am (GMT):

1668851421

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secure Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice

Lewis Hamilton led George Russell as Mercedes secured a one-two in first practice for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Five days after Russell took Mercedes’ opening win of the season in Interlagos, the Silver Arrows were back on top in the first running at the final round of the year.

Hamilton finished 0.220 seconds clear of Russell, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third and the Red Bull of Sergio Perez fourth.

The make-up of Friday’s order consisted of a number of unusual names, with eight young drivers fielded at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Of the young guns, New Zealander Liam Lawson, who filled double world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull cockpit, finished highest.

More here from FP1:

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secure Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi first practice

The Silver Arrows were back on top in the first running at the final round of the year in Abu Dhabi

Karl Matchett19 November 2022 09:50
1668850941

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online today

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.

Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying online today

Everything you need to know as Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Karl Matchett19 November 2022 09:42
1668850387

Ferrari reject claims Mattia Binotto will be sacked as team principal

Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

A report by Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.

It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026.

However, Ferrari have moved to dismiss the speculation in a short statement online.

It read: “In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation.”

More here:

Ferrari reject claims Mattia Binotto will be sacked as team principal

A report in Italian media stated Binotto would be replaced by Alfa Romeo’s Fred Vasseur but the Scuderia have stated those rumours are ‘totally without foundation’

Karl Matchett19 November 2022 09:33

