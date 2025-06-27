Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Austrian Grand Prix betting tips

Lando Norris to win - 9/4 Unibet

George Russell to finish on the podium - 11/8 William Hill

F1 is back in Europe this weekend, with the first race of this stretch taking place in Austria, through the picturesque Styrian mountains.

Oscar Piastri goes into the race with 22-point lead in the Drivers' Championship over his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and 43 ahead of current world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has a great record at Red Bull’s home race, winning five times at the Red Bull Ring, but some betting sites price him at 7/2 to add to his tally as they anticipate a weekend dominated by McLaren.

Austrian Grand Prix betting preview: Norris back on top

Round 10 was one to forget for Norris, whose mistake during the closing stage of the race in Canada left him admitting he had “made a fool” of himself.

With the McLarens travelling in fourth and fifth with three laps to go, Norris collided with his team mate, and although Piastri was able to continue without any damage, Norris broke his suspension, costing him 10 precious championship points.

After finishing second to Verstappen in the 2024 Drivers’ Championship, Norris is once more in danger of having to the bridesmaid once more behind the more consistent Piastri, who is odds-on for the title on betting apps.

Norris has has finished second in three of his last five races, twice to Piastri and once to Verstappen. The 25-year-old also won in Monaco, which was his second victory of the season and first since the season opener in Australia.

F1 betting sites are offering 9/4 on him winning in Spielberg, just behind his McLaren teammate, who is the favourite at 13/8.

The Red Bull Ring is a tracxk Norris knows well having achieved his first ever podium finish in Austria back in 2020, finishing third behind Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, while the Brit also clocked the fastest lap time that day.

He also finished third the following season, behind the winner Verstappen and second placed Bottas and may be capable of delivering the perfect response to his Canada accident.

Austrian Grand Prix prediction 1: - Lando Norris to win 9/4 Unibet

Austria Grand Prix tips: Russell looking for an Austria repeat

Mercedes driver George Russell was victorious last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, taking the chequered flag ahead of Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli after a controlled drive.

The Brit is another driver who has happy memories of this tracck having won last year’s race in Austria when he took advantage of Verstappen and Norris colliding while contesting the lead.

Betting sites are offering 8/1 on him winning at the Red Bull Ring, or you can get F1 odds of 11/8 on him finishing on the podium for the sixth time this season.

Austrian Grand Prix prediction 2: George Russell to finish on the podium - 11/8 William Hill

